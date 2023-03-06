Ayurvedic med helps deal with kidney disease: Jamia study

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study by Jamia Hamdard’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) on the Ayurvedic polyherbal concoction NEERI KFT has found it to be effective in preserving the normalcy of renal functions of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Published in the Journal of Biosciences ahead of World Kidney Day, the research indicated that the ayurvedic formulation is effective in regulating the functions of at least 6 gene variants causing kidney dysfunction. “The CoE for the first time conducted a trial to investigate nephroprotective action of the herbal concoction against genes related kidney dysfunction using in-silico, in-vitro and in-vivo approaches,” the researchers said.

“The results were encouraging in all the categories, proteins associated with these genes help in ensuring the health of this vital organ. Any variation in these molecules can complicate or damage the kidney structure,” they added. According to the research paper, the study on the herbal concoction by AIMIL pharmaceuticals offers a ray of hope to several kidney patients.

NEW DELHI: A study by Jamia Hamdard’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) on the Ayurvedic polyherbal concoction NEERI KFT has found it to be effective in preserving the normalcy of renal functions of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Published in the Journal of Biosciences ahead of World Kidney Day, the research indicated that the ayurvedic formulation is effective in regulating the functions of at least 6 gene variants causing kidney dysfunction. “The CoE for the first time conducted a trial to investigate nephroprotective action of the herbal concoction against genes related kidney dysfunction using in-silico, in-vitro and in-vivo approaches,” the researchers said. “The results were encouraging in all the categories, proteins associated with these genes help in ensuring the health of this vital organ. Any variation in these molecules can complicate or damage the kidney structure,” they added. According to the research paper, the study on the herbal concoction by AIMIL pharmaceuticals offers a ray of hope to several kidney patients.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });