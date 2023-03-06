Home Cities Delhi

Delhi assembly likely to be convened on March 17

Gahlot said that the upcoming Budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world class city for its citizens. 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday said that the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is likely to be convened from March 17 and the Budget presentation is expected to take place on March 21, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Budget will be presented by minister Kailash Gahlot who has recently taken charge as Finance Minister after the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia. The last Budget was presented in the Delhi Assembly on March 26, 2022. 

After assuming the office as new Finance Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot had on Thursday discussed the preparation of the Budget with the officials and asked them to ensure the timely completion of pending works. Gahlot said that the upcoming Budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world-class city for its citizens. 

He said, “We will take forward the good work done by this government in the last 8 years. Presenting a people-friendly Budget is our priority and we are working towards it.” This will be the first time that Manish Sisodia will not be presenting the AAP government’s budget. Sisodia has been presenting the Budget since 2015 when the party came into power in the national capital but he resigned after he was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

