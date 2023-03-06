Home Cities Delhi

Dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held after brief exchange of gunfire

The accused, identified as Neeraj alias Katiya, is the maternal uncle of Deepak Mundi, who is an accused in the gruesome murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A dreaded gangster and member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been involved in more than two dozen criminal cases including four murders was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Neeraj alias Katiya, is the maternal uncle of Deepak Mundi, who is an accused in the gruesome murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Mundi was nabbed by the Special Cell last year from the India-Nepal border. Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Alok Kumar said that on receipt of specific information on the intervening night of March 4 and March 5 about the arrival of absconding gangster Neeraj Katiya to meet his associate near Qutub Minar metro station, a trap was laid in the surrounding area.

“The accused was spotted by a team of Special Cell and was signalled to stop. However, the accused Katiya started firing at the police. The police also retaliated and fired two shots at him. Luckily no one got injured and Katiya was overpowered and disarmed by the team. A semi-automatic pistol of .30 bore with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.

ALSO READ| Key accused in Sidhu Moosewala case Sachin Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan

“He is active on Youtube and has uploaded many of his videos brandishing firearms on the social media site,” the official said. In the year 2009, Neeraj with his associates killed a rival in the liquor business in his village.  In retaliation, the rival gang attacked him in 2016 and he received six gunshot injuries but survived. In 2014, he gunned down an Army man. In 2019, he killed a man in retaliation to an attack on his associates by a rival group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawrence Bishnoi criminal cases Sidhu Moosewala
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp