Limited edition BMW bikes!

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

BMW Motorrad India has launched two limited edition motorcycles—the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. These exclusive models will be limited to only 1,923 units globally.

Celebrating the company’s centenary year, the two motorcycles represent the Heritage experience world—the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer—as 100 Years edition models. Limited to 1,923 units each, the two motorcycles are for BMW Motorrad aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia.

The reduced design language of the R nineT is shaped by 100 years of motorcycle construction and BMW Motorrad’s unbroken passion for the boxer engine. The classic roadster design skilfully sets the scene with a compact tank and upright seating position as well as high-quality materials and stylish design elements.

The heart of the motorcycle is still the air/oil-cooled, 109 hp two-cylinder boxer engine. In the anniversary edition, the engine is accompanied by a wide range of options and an elaborate surface concept. Paint finishes in combination with chrome surfaces also have an almost 100-year tradition in motorcycle construction.

Featuring a 91hp boxer engine, the BMW R 18 100 Years pays homage to iconic BMW models like the R 5, highlighting the essence of motorcycle riding with its purist, no-frills technology. The bike’s surface concept and special paintwork, including Classic Chrome, give it a unique appearance. The anniversary edition of the R 18 also boasts several exclusive features that complement its impressive big boxer engine.

The ex-showroom prices are Rs 24,00,000 for the BMW R nineT 100 Years and Rs 25,90,000 for the BMW R 18 100 Years

