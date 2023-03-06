Home Cities Delhi

Limited edition BMW bikes!

BMW is celebrating their centenary year with the launch  of the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years 

Published: 06th March 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years.

BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years.

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

BMW Motorrad India has launched two limited edition motorcycles—the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. These exclusive models will be limited to only 1,923 units globally. 
Celebrating the company’s centenary year, the two motorcycles represent the Heritage experience world—the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer—as 100 Years edition models. Limited to 1,923 units each, the two motorcycles are for BMW Motorrad aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia.

The reduced design language of the R nineT is shaped by 100 years of motorcycle construction and BMW Motorrad’s unbroken passion for the boxer engine. The classic roadster design skilfully sets the scene with a compact tank and upright seating position as well as high-quality materials and stylish design elements.

The heart of the motorcycle is still the air/oil-cooled, 109 hp two-cylinder boxer engine. In the anniversary edition, the engine is accompanied by a wide range of options and an elaborate surface concept. Paint finishes in combination with chrome surfaces also have an almost 100-year tradition in motorcycle construction.

Featuring a 91hp boxer engine, the BMW R 18 100 Years pays homage to iconic BMW models like the R 5, highlighting the essence of motorcycle riding with its purist, no-frills technology. The bike’s surface concept and special paintwork, including Classic Chrome, give it a unique appearance. The anniversary edition of the R 18 also boasts several exclusive features that complement its impressive big boxer engine.

The ex-showroom prices are Rs 24,00,000 for the BMW R nineT 100 Years and Rs 25,90,000  for the BMW R 18 100 Years

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW Motorrad India
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp