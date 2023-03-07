Curating a homely fiesta

Parishka Gupta By

Express News Service

Indian festivals are usually marked by a graceful influx of vivid colours as well as joyous celebrations with friends and family. The pandemic-induced lockdown, however, has transformed the way we enjoy the festivities. Most people are now cutting down on theatrics only to move towards intimate gatherings with near and dear ones.

Holi is just a day away, and families have already started preparations in full swing by stocking up on colours, and sweets, and purchasing new home décor accents for their classy soirées. If you are yet to identify how to upgrade your space, interior designers Sarabjit Singh and Jannat Gill have a few ideas for this festive season.

Add colour and texture to your décor

Eco-chic interiors

Nature and its elements can be your best friend when looking to style your home. Outdoor spaces such as the balcony, courtyard, or driveway can be perfect for an intimate Holi gathering. “I would recommend a nice outdoor tablescape; try to keep it as colourful as possible,” mentions Gill, co-founder of the Fatehpur Beri-based design studio, Daera. Your home’s main door and entrance area as well as tabletop can also be bedecked with flowers, complemented with leaves from your garden.

Gill suggests using paper—it is both sustainable and fun to work within your décor. Large bowls filled with thinly-cut chart papers and streamers can be placed on tables for a colourful feel. You can also use origami to create a beautiful canopy over the table. An ombre curtain made using paper is bound to fill the room with warmth and colour. Another suggestion by Gill is to avoid breakable and sharp items.

Hues and crafts

Sarabjit Singh, founder and architectural designer at Vasant Vihar-based Villa Ortiga, recommends painting a wall or two in a vibrant colour a day before Holi. To give your space a festive air, hang wind chimes at different corners. Singh also endorses using bright shades for cushion covers and decking up the table with vivid tie-dye fabric. “Tie colourful muslin strips onto a rope to create buntings. Also, brightly-coloured cloth can be tied to branches that are at a low height in your outdoor area,” Sarab adds.

Another sure-shot way to enhance the jubilation is to add reflective objects including mirrors, silver, and wares of brass, nickel, and other metals in the traditional Indian style. You can also fill glass bottles with Holi colours and place them in the corners to brighten up your space. Platters with organic Holi colours can be set on different levels to create a striking structure. “Add as much colour and texture to the space,” concludes Gill.

DIY Holi home decor

Throw in a rug Tie colourful muslin strips onto a rope to create buntings. Add painted pots and colourful, wooden hangings Tie coloured cloth on branches

