Delhi Police arrest Nasir gang sharpshooter after tip-off

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a gangster and sharp-shooter of Nasir gang who had a long history of committing heinous crimes for over 13 years.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Yusuf (42) had been involved in 8 heinous cases including murder, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said his team received information about the movements and criminal activities of wanted and desperate criminals namely Yusuf and Akil in Delhi a few months ago.

“It was found that on September 6, last year accused Yusuf along with Akil committed a robbery of `14 lakhs in the area of Civil Lines at gunpoint. They also robbed scooty from the riders,” the DCP said.

Akil and Yusuf fled to Mumbai to evade arrest.

On December 8, last year, Akil was apprehended from Nizamuddin Railway Station while he was coming from Mumbai and it was revealed that Yusuf had gone to his native village in Akbarpur, UP to evade arrest, they said.

On March 1, a tip-off was received that Yusuf will meet his friend near Jaffarabad. Acting on this information, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended.

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a gangster and sharp-shooter of Nasir gang who had a long history of committing heinous crimes for over 13 years. The accused, identified as Mohd. Yusuf (42) had been involved in 8 heinous cases including murder, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said his team received information about the movements and criminal activities of wanted and desperate criminals namely Yusuf and Akil in Delhi a few months ago. “It was found that on September 6, last year accused Yusuf along with Akil committed a robbery of `14 lakhs in the area of Civil Lines at gunpoint. They also robbed scooty from the riders,” the DCP said. Akil and Yusuf fled to Mumbai to evade arrest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On December 8, last year, Akil was apprehended from Nizamuddin Railway Station while he was coming from Mumbai and it was revealed that Yusuf had gone to his native village in Akbarpur, UP to evade arrest, they said. On March 1, a tip-off was received that Yusuf will meet his friend near Jaffarabad. Acting on this information, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended.