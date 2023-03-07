Delhi police finally net snatcher zooming around on high-end bike to evade arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old robber, who used to use a high-end motorcycle to zoom away after snatching, was arrested on Monday. Interestingly, he continued committing the crime despite getting shot by the UP Police twice in two different encounters,

The accused, identified as Nazakat Ali alias KTM alias Naushad alias Bhura, used to snatch on his high-speed KTM bikes in Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. He was previously involved in 33 criminal cases.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said an orange-black KTM bike was used in such activity. After scrutinizing CCTV footage, they found the accused along with an accomplice committing snatching on February 15. The police identified the number of the bike which was found to be registered in the name of Ashraf. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the residence of Ashraf who informed that the bike is registered in his name but the same is being used by Nazakat, who used to be his neighbour.

“Ashraf, being the prime suspect was interrogated after which the police got to know that Nazakat lived in Gajraula, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, several raids were conducted at the said location and it was revealed that Nazakat was a hardcore criminal and that he was shot twice. To avoid any suspicion, he kept changing his whereabouts, bikes and mobile numbers frequently. The police team traced Nazakat in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, Delhi from where he was apprehended.

