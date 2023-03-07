Delhi Police to tighten security for Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Shab-e-Baraat (blessed night) and Holi, the Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements to prevent stunt biking and prevent hooliganism. Arrangements have been made for the safety of motorists and pedestrians while ensuring smooth traffic flow.

A senior police official said that on the night of Shab-e-Barat, devotees offer prayers beside the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques. More than 9,000 police personnel will be deployed at several places to maintain peace. The city will be under heavy security cover by 150 companies of the para-military force.

The traffic police will also be handling arrangements with the local police having a deployment of around 759 cops. A police official said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads, ensure smooth flow of traffic, keep the pedestrians on the footpaths, guide the devotees/road users regarding routes and prevent rash and negligent driving or performance of stunts on two-wheelers.

As many as 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations. Special Traffic Police teams along with PCR and local police teams will be stationed at various locations/intersections to check drunken driving and other traffic rule violations.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving and over speeding, driving license will be seized and violators will be liable for suspension for a minimum of 3 months,” the official said.

The police said that they have identified more than 500 vulnerable points. Special checking teams consisting of 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken points (vulnerable points) to detect and prosecute traffic violations.

The cops urged people not to drink and drive and drive within the speed limit. “Two-wheeler riders have been asked to wear helmets and avoid triple riding,” the official said.

