DMRC pays tribute to ‘City of women’

NEW DELHI: As part of various activities being undertaken by DMRC as part of its International Women's Day celebrations, which falls on 8th March every year, the Delhi Metro in collaboration with Vedica Foundation, a non-profit organization working towards the empowerment of urban women, has curated a mural on the theme 'Delhi-NCR as a city of women' at Dwarka Sec-14 Metro station. This mural painted by an all-women team of muralists from different parts of India was inaugurated today by Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC, and Dr Shalini Singh, DMRC's first lady along with the women artists involved in its execution at the station wall. The mural is a representation of what Delhi-NCR looks like as a 'City of Women' - where women freely & fearlessly access the city.