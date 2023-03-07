L-G Saxena lauds Yamuna ghat cleaning effort

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Monday took stock of the intensive cleaning operations of Yamuna at Qudsia Ghat near Kashmere Gate and lauded the officials for a massive turnaround in terms of garbage removal and water quality, in just over two weeks of the launch of the cleaning operations, a statement released from the Raj Niwas said.

Officials said the Yamuna cleaning operations are going on in full swing under the direct supervision of Saxena, as mandated by the NGT. “In order to treat the drains falling into Yamuna, an innovative “Drain BOD Reducing” technique has been adopted under which various contraptions in the form of lime and alum box and improvised stone weir have been installed in Qudsia Drain,” the statement added.

“Apart from putting in place an innovative “Drain BOD Reducing” technique, the water has been completely cleaned of all garbage, hyacinth and plastic waste using floating booms and a mechanized Conveyor Machine installed along the river bank.

"As a result, the stink, which was earlier unbearable for even 10 minutes, has reduced significantly. BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) is the amount of dissolved oxygen that microorganisms like bacteria need to oxidize and hence is significant for water quality,” it said further.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the Territorial Army provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), is ensuring that the cleaned stretches of the flood plains are not polluted or encroached upon again.

