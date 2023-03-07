Home Cities Delhi

L-G Saxena lauds Yamuna ghat cleaning effort

Officials said the Yamuna cleaning operations are going on at full swing under the direct supervision of Saxena, as mandated by the NGT.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna

Image used for representational purpose only(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Monday took stock of the intensive cleaning operations of Yamuna at Qudsia Ghat near Kashmere Gate and lauded the officials for a massive turnaround in terms of garbage removal and water quality, in just over two weeks of the launch of the cleaning operations, a statement released from the Raj Niwas said.

Officials said the Yamuna cleaning operations are going on in full swing under the direct supervision of Saxena, as mandated by the NGT. “In order to treat the drains falling into Yamuna, an innovative “Drain BOD Reducing” technique has been adopted under which various contraptions in the form of lime and alum box and improvised stone weir have been installed in Qudsia Drain,” the statement added.

“Apart from putting in place an innovative “Drain BOD Reducing” technique, the water has been completely cleaned of all garbage, hyacinth and plastic waste using floating booms and a mechanized Conveyor Machine installed along the river bank.

"As a result, the stink, which was earlier unbearable for even 10 minutes, has reduced significantly. BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) is the amount of dissolved oxygen that microorganisms like bacteria need to oxidize and hence is significant for water quality,” it said further.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the Territorial Army provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), is ensuring that the cleaned stretches of the flood plains are not polluted or encroached upon again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River Yamuna cleaning operations water quality
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp