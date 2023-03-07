Home Cities Delhi

No irregularities in appointment of guest teachers: CM Kejriwal

Documents of all nearly 16,600 guest teachers in Delhi government schools were scrutinized. In the case of nearly 16,500 guest teachers, all the documents were found to be in order.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Referring to a media report claiming that “no irregularities” have been found regarding guest teachers in Delhi schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the probe as “obstacles”.

The Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, “24 hours of fake investigations. Putting obstacles in every work. Stopping everything. What will be achieved by this?” Slamming L-G for making false allegations, Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said that in September 2022, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had alleged that there had been embezzlement of funds with the payment of non-existent guest teachers by the government.

He also addressed our teachers as ‘ghost teachers’ but all his claims have fallen flat with this latest report of the Directorate of Education. As per the report, there are no irregularities.”

He added that L-G’s allegations are completely fabricated and baseless, not even a single rupee was used illegally in the entire process.

During the press conference held on Monday, Raaj Kumar Anand also said that there are no irregularities and not even a single ‘ghost guest teacher’ in Delhi government schools. Documents of all nearly 16,600 guest teachers in Delhi government schools were scrutinized. In the case of nearly 16,500 guest teachers, all the documents were found to be in order.

The Education Minister said that all these guest teachers follow the proper protocols.  He added that 109 have been asked to submit their remaining documents as soon as possible as some had submitted provisional documents, OBC certificates of other states, etc. DoE has given them time to do the same.

Anand said, “After this report, I would like to request L-G to stop harassing the Delhi Government and disrupting the education of poor children by making false allegations. The Delhi Government is working honestly and diligently for the welfare of the children of Delhi.”

