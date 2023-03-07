Shabby roads to get new lease of life soon, says Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In coordination with AAP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), the party corporators have started preparing an estimate of the cost that would be incurred in repairing the dilapidated roads of their areas, sources told this newspaper on Monday.

The estimate would be collated and then sent to the Urban Development department of the Delhi government for allocation. “We are working in tandem with the MLAs. Identifying the broken roads and preparing the estimate are going on at the same time,” a counsellor said.

The MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also confirmed that the process to reconstruct the roads in areas where they are in pretty bad condition has started. She also said that the “exhaustive” process is underway. In the winter session of the Delhi Assembly held in January, Rs 100 crore of additional grant for road works was approved under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

In other developments, the Mayor started the inspection of schools, hospitals, parks, and community centres under the civic body on Monday. The Mayor noted the absence of staff and the shabby state of affairs there. “We inspected Ward 55 and 66, and also took a round inspecting the MCD Schools, Community Centre, Parks, and Hospitals. As of today, the situation in MCD schools is deplorable."

Some schools we went to lacked a Principal, some schools lacked guards, some lacked chairs, and we found there was a lack of amenities and services that are required in schools for providing safety and security to our kids, which is our biggest concern.”

