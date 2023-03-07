Home Cities Delhi

Shabby roads to get new lease of life soon, says Mayor Shelly Oberoi

In other developments, the Mayor started the inspection of schools, hospitals, parks, and community centres under the civic body on Monday

Published: 07th March 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's Shelly Oberoi. (File Photo)

AAP's Shelly Oberoi. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In coordination with AAP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), the party corporators have started preparing an estimate of the cost that would be incurred in repairing the dilapidated roads of their areas, sources told this newspaper on Monday.

The estimate would be collated and then sent to the Urban Development department of the Delhi government for allocation. “We are working in tandem with the MLAs. Identifying the broken roads and preparing the estimate are going on at the same time,” a counsellor said.

The MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also confirmed that the process to reconstruct the roads in areas where they are in pretty bad condition has started. She also said that the “exhaustive” process is underway. In the winter session of the Delhi Assembly held in January, Rs 100 crore of additional grant for road works was approved under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

In other developments, the Mayor started the inspection of schools, hospitals, parks, and community centres under the civic body on Monday. The Mayor noted the absence of staff and the shabby state of affairs there. “We inspected Ward 55 and 66, and also took a round inspecting the MCD Schools, Community Centre, Parks, and Hospitals. As of today, the situation in MCD schools is deplorable."

Some schools we went to lacked a Principal, some schools lacked guards, some lacked chairs, and we found there was a lack of amenities and services that are required in schools for providing safety and security to our kids, which is our biggest concern.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Shelly Oberoi MCD
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp