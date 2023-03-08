‘Fake tweet’ on Bihar migrants in TN: BJP leader gets HC relief

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted transit anticipatory bail till March 20 to a lawyer and BJP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prashant Kumar Umrao to approach a Chennai court in an FIR lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly spreading false information on Twitter claiming attacks on migrant workers in the state.

The High Court granted relief to Umrao for 13 days and asked him to furnish his permanent address and mobile number to the counsel for the State of Tamil Nadu and share his live Google pin location.

As per his verified Twitter profile, Umrao is the Standing Counsel in the Supreme Court for the State of Goa and Spokesperson of BJP Uttar Pradesh.

“I am of the view that the applicant should be granted reasonable time to approach the concerned territorial court. The application is allowed. He is granted transit anticipatory bail till March 20 to approach the competent territorial court,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

Umrao’s counsel submitted to grant him some time as he was being ‘witch-hunted.’ “At least give me six to eight weeks. I am being witch-hunted. I am a young lawyer with a practice of only six years,” Advocate Kushal Kumar appeared for Umrao said.

The petition said it is clear that the provisions under which the FIR has been registered against Umrao are not even prima facie attracted in the present case, and he is merely being made a ‘scapegoat’.

The Tamil Nadu police said on March 4 that cases have been filed against several people, including journalists, for allegedly spreading false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in the state.

Police said special teams have been formed under the orders of the Director General of Police and that migrant workers of Hindi-speaking states are living in peace in Tamil Nadu with safety and security and without fear.

