‘Myanmar woman in Delhi made fake charge of gang-rape after tiff with husband’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The case of a Rohingya refugee woman, who had alleged that she was gang-raped by four men in the national capital, has now turned out to be a false case registered by her, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the woman, who is a native of Myanmar, had left her house after quarrelling with her husband and had stayed at the house of her old neighbour in Madan Pur Khadar Extn area for two days. “As she was frightened by her husband and could not explain her absence of two days, she concocted a fake story of her gangrape,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the woman came to Kalindi Kunj police station on February 26 and reported that on February 22, she along with her 16-month-old daughter was kidnapped from Kalindi Kunj Metro Station by some unknown persons in an auto. Thereafter, she was taken to an unknown place where she was kept for two days and gang raped by four persons.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter. The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed action report on the matter. However, during the investigation, the police first formed multiple teams to crack the case.

“We had five locations where the investigation was to be conducted i.e. the house of maternal uncle of complainant’s husband, Metro station where the alleged crime started, Budella (Vikaspuri) and Refugee Camp in Kalindi Kunj where the complainant had allegedly visited from the date of the incident till the reporting of crime and above all an unknown place (room) where the victim was sexually assaulted,” the DCP said. The motive of the false registration of the FIR of gang rape was to save the family of

Akbar Ali who had given shelter to her for two nights as well as to avoid a further fights with her husband.

