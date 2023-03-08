PM Modi’s talk on graft has no credibility: Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not talk about fighting corruption as a BJP MLA in Karnataka was not arrested despite a huge amount of cash being found at his home.“However, Manish Sisodia was arrested although nothing was found during raids at the AAP leader’s residence, Kejriwal said. Sisodia is behind bars in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case,” he said.

“Mr Prime Minister, there was nothing found in raids at Manish Sisodia’s residence. He was arrested by applying all sections of the law by CBI, ED. A huge amount of cash was found with your party MLA. He was not arrested? You should henceforth not talk about fighting corruption. It doesn’t suit you,” the AAP national convener said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal was referring to Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam, whose son Prashanth Madal, who is chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.

READ HERE | Rs 8.23 cr cash was from arecanut sales, not through corruption: BJP MLA Virupakshappa

Addressing a digital press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said he will pray for the country on Holi, remarking that “those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away”. Denouncing the PM, Kejriwal said, “It is worrying when the country’s PM jails people who give good education and good treatment to the people and supports those who looted the country. There is no one left to work for the common people and to listen to them.”

“We all know government education and health amenities in the city were in poor condition, but Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain who improved them have been jailed,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not talk about fighting corruption as a BJP MLA in Karnataka was not arrested despite a huge amount of cash being found at his home.“However, Manish Sisodia was arrested although nothing was found during raids at the AAP leader’s residence, Kejriwal said. Sisodia is behind bars in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case,” he said. “Mr Prime Minister, there was nothing found in raids at Manish Sisodia’s residence. He was arrested by applying all sections of the law by CBI, ED. A huge amount of cash was found with your party MLA. He was not arrested? You should henceforth not talk about fighting corruption. It doesn’t suit you,” the AAP national convener said in a tweet in Hindi. Kejriwal was referring to Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam, whose son Prashanth Madal, who is chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); READ HERE | Rs 8.23 cr cash was from arecanut sales, not through corruption: BJP MLA Virupakshappa Addressing a digital press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said he will pray for the country on Holi, remarking that “those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away”. Denouncing the PM, Kejriwal said, “It is worrying when the country’s PM jails people who give good education and good treatment to the people and supports those who looted the country. There is no one left to work for the common people and to listen to them.” “We all know government education and health amenities in the city were in poor condition, but Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain who improved them have been jailed,” he said.