Right-wing swaying DU appointments: AAP

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said it was unfortunate to see laws not being obeyed and the recommendations of the Delhi government being ignored to enable ‘saffronisation’ of the institution.

Published: 08th March 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that appointments were being made to senior posts in Delhi University (DU) without the due process being followed.AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said that DU was known all over the world for academic excellence but it was unfortunate to see laws not being obeyed and the recommendations of the Delhi government being ignored to enable ‘saffronisation’ of the institution.

The AAP MLA alleged that after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the public faith in democratic institutions had got eroded. He claimed that the Executive Council headed by the Vice Chancellor has intentionally started to ignore the recommendations sent by the Delhi government and
was nominating members of a particular ideology for senior posts in the university in violation of prescribed rules.The AAP MLA said that there are 28 DU colleges which are fully or partially-funded by the Delhi govt. in which the Governing Body members are recommended by the Delhi Govt.

“The Delhi government recommends names for the Governing Body in these colleges, which are approved by the Executive Council. On January 28, the then Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter requesting approval of the names of persons recommended by the government in the Executive Council meeting to be held on February 3. Although this meeting was held, the recommendations were not approved citing some technical grounds. But later, three members were nominated to the Governing Body of Bharti College so that the vacant position of the principal in Bharti College could be filled up with a person of their choice. This was done without the approval of the Executive Council, which is illegal,” Bharti alleged.

