Shraddha Walkar murder: Arguments on police charges commence in Saket court

NEW DELHI: Shraddha Walkar was last seen alive by a neighbour during a heated exchange with Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the evening of May 18 last year, and immediately thereafter Poonawala ‘wiped out’ her bank balance, the Delhi Police claimed in a Saket court on Tuesday.

The court was also told that Aaftab entered into a relationship with another woman and gifted his new girlfriend a ring which he earlier gave to Walkar, his live-in partner whose body he allegedly sawed into pieces before disposing them of in secluded places.Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar was hearing the arguments on the charges against Poonawala.

Police has charged Poonawala with committing the offences under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC, and a 6,629-page charge sheet was filed on January 24.

Special Public Prosecutors Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey appeared before the court on behalf of Delhi Police, while Advocate Javed Hussain represented Poonawala as the legal aid counsel.

SPP Prasad said Walkar returned from Gurgaon to her residence in Chhattarpur around 2 pm and a neighbour saw her involved in a heated exchange with Poonawala, around 6.30 pm.

