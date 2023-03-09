Home Cities Delhi

Atishi new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister of Delhi

Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departments, while Bharadwaj will look after health, urban development, water and industries.

Published: 09th March 2023 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Atishi-Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (2nd from left) with newly sworn-in Delhi Cabinet Ministers Atishi Marlena (left) and Saurabh Bharadwaj. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet, AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday were sworn in as ministers by Lt Governor V K Saxena. 

Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departments, art culture and language, Women and Child Development, while Bharadwaj will look after health, urban development, water and industries and Irrigation and Flood Control.

Extending his wishes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Atishi and Saurabh on assuming the new responsibilities. You both have to take forward the good work of Manish and Satyendra. People have high expectations from both of you.”

Atishi and Bharadwaj will be attending the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session commencing from March 17 as ministers after their swearing in on March 9, party sources said.  After taking oath Atishi said, “The Centre has put two senior ministers of the Delhi government in jail in false cases. We will take care of their responsibilities till they get released.”

READ HERE | Why is Sisodia in Tihar Jail cell No 1 with murderers': AAP cries 'political murder' conspiracy

Bharadwaj said, “Big flagship programs are going on in the health-education and water departments under the government. We will try to do as much work as possible in this.”  Bharadwaj added that the Centre has been trying to stop the work in Delhi. 

“The Centre wanted to stop the work done in Delhi and we will not let that happen. We are thankful to the CM for having faith in me and Atishi,” Bharadwaj added.  Following the resignations of Sisodia and Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saurabh Bharadwaj Atishi Delhi Cabinet Manish Sisodia Delhi ministers Delhi excise policy Delhi Liquor Policy
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp