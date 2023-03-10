Home Cities Delhi

2 die after speeding SUV rams into cars in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, 2 arrested

Eight persons, including children, were taken to AIIMS trauma centre

The driver of the SUV apparently lost control of the vehicle at Malai Mandir area in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and six others injured when a speeding car allegedly hit them in south west Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police said on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Munna Kumar (28) and a 15-year-old while the injured were identified as Bhura (47), and five minors aged between seven and 16 years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call regarding an unfortunate accident with injury was received at Vasant Vihar police station on March 8 around 7.30 pm after which the local police staff rushed to the spot and found three vehicles in accidental condition i.e a Thar and two four wheelers. Apart from them, three rehdi’s were also found in damaged condition.

“On enquiry, it was found that the accident had been caused by the driver of the Thar. In the accident a total of eight persons, including children got injured and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” the DCP said. He said the injured people were residents of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began investigating the incident. During the investigation, the occupants of the offending vehicle, identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav (driver) and Chij Bahadur, who had fled away from the spot were arrested by the police.

The senior official said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were employees of the owner of the car as they had access to the vehicle while the owner and entire family were out of the station for attending a private function. “However we are cross-checking and confirming technical facts and evidence,” he said.

