3-day Delhi tourism food festival begins today

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From Arabian to Mughlai cuisines and from Mexican to Punjab’s famous Amritsari Kulche, Delhi Tourism is all set to host a food festival, which will be offering mouth-watering dishes under one roof from the country and abroad.

The food festival is expecting around 50 varieties of cuisines. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will be playing host to the culinary extravaganza Delhi tourism food festival which will kick off on March 10 and will continue till March 12, 2023.

As per the officials, the food festival is part of the many initiatives, which the state government is taking for promoting tourism in Delhi. The event is expected to create awareness regarding international and Indian food delicacies and provide knowledge on nutritional value and method of preparation of the featured dishes.

The festival aims to offer the best of the diverse Indian cuisines reflecting the history of various groups and cultures. There will be Chicken Biryani by Al-Mahir Mughlai food; desserts from Australia- Koy bakers there will be non-vegetarian food from Wazwaan of Jammu and Kashmir; UP cuisines from Darbar-e-Awadh, Bombay street food by BombayboyinDelhi; Mughlai dishes from Old Delhi; Turkish cuisines by Alaturka; Kawabs, chicken tikka etc by Karims; Green coffee by Greenbrrew and many more.

Cultural programmes would also be organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad for the entertainment of visitors along with some performances by popular bands like Mirgya (March 10), Indian Ocean (March 11) and Parikrama (March 12). The band performances will take place at 6:30 pm.

Delhi tourism is providing space for the setting up of food stalls. On-site electrical, water facilities and dustbins would be made available to ensure cleanliness during the event. They will also provide the required logistic support to all the participants. Timings of the fest would be from 11 am to 11 pm and entry will remain free of cost for every visitor.

