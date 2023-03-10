BJP asks Twitter to remove AAP minister Manish Sisodia’s account

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A recent tweet of AAP minister Manish Sisodia kicked off a ‘Twitter spat’ when BJP leader asked Twitter CEO Elon Musk to block Sisdoia’s account. Attacking the Centre, a tweet from Sisdoia’s account went viral on Wednesday, which has more than 3 million followers.

The tweet read, “Till today I heard that when schools open, jails are closed. But now it seems that only those people are put in jail who open schools.” Reacting to this, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga asked Elon Musk to block Sisodia’s account. Tagging Musk, Bagga wrote, “Manish Sisodia is a criminal. Someone else is using his account on his behalf. Please block the account”.

ALSO READ | Letter from Tihar: Sisodia says ‘politics of education’ will win

After the arrest, the bio of Sisodia’s Twitter account changed, which now mentioned, “Team Manish Sisodia manages this account.” Earlier, Twitter withdrew the blue tick (verified) of AAP leader and jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s account who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case.

However, Twitter has not stated the reason behind this. According to some AAP leaders, this might have happened as his account was inactive for a long time. Meanwhile, BJP-Delhi on Thursday announced that they will hold a massive demonstration against the AAP-led Delhi government outside AAP’s headquarter in Central Delhi. The Delhi BJP Working president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other senior leaders will join the protest on Friday.

CM plotting to kill Sisodia, alleges BJP

New Delhi: A day after AAP’s allegations that Manish Sisodia has been kept in a cell with a dreaded criminal, BJP slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal questioning that whether Kejriwal is trying to kill Sisodia. Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP said, “The command of the jail is with the government, whose chief works on the instructions of Kejriwal, then how can Sisodia’s life be in danger?” He also demanded to increase the security of Sisodia in the jail. Rebutting these claims, AAP pointed out that although Tihar Jail is under the government, its Director-General of Police reports to the L-G.

NEW DELHI: A recent tweet of AAP minister Manish Sisodia kicked off a ‘Twitter spat’ when BJP leader asked Twitter CEO Elon Musk to block Sisdoia’s account. Attacking the Centre, a tweet from Sisdoia’s account went viral on Wednesday, which has more than 3 million followers. The tweet read, “Till today I heard that when schools open, jails are closed. But now it seems that only those people are put in jail who open schools.” Reacting to this, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga asked Elon Musk to block Sisodia’s account. Tagging Musk, Bagga wrote, “Manish Sisodia is a criminal. Someone else is using his account on his behalf. Please block the account”. ALSO READ | Letter from Tihar: Sisodia says ‘politics of education’ will wingoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the arrest, the bio of Sisodia’s Twitter account changed, which now mentioned, “Team Manish Sisodia manages this account.” Earlier, Twitter withdrew the blue tick (verified) of AAP leader and jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s account who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case. However, Twitter has not stated the reason behind this. According to some AAP leaders, this might have happened as his account was inactive for a long time. Meanwhile, BJP-Delhi on Thursday announced that they will hold a massive demonstration against the AAP-led Delhi government outside AAP’s headquarter in Central Delhi. The Delhi BJP Working president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other senior leaders will join the protest on Friday. CM plotting to kill Sisodia, alleges BJP New Delhi: A day after AAP’s allegations that Manish Sisodia has been kept in a cell with a dreaded criminal, BJP slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal questioning that whether Kejriwal is trying to kill Sisodia. Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP said, “The command of the jail is with the government, whose chief works on the instructions of Kejriwal, then how can Sisodia’s life be in danger?” He also demanded to increase the security of Sisodia in the jail. Rebutting these claims, AAP pointed out that although Tihar Jail is under the government, its Director-General of Police reports to the L-G.