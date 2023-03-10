Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC to hear DCW chief Swati Maliwal's plea against trial court

DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal has approached the Delhi High Court against the trial court order of framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against her.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Swati Maliwal has approached the Delhi High Court against the trial court order of framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against her and others for “prima facie” abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the women’s rights body during 2015-16.

Maliwal has sought a stay as an interim relief and direction to quash the charges framed by the lower court.
The criminal revision petition filed through Advocate Chirag Madan would come up before the bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Friday.

On December 8, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh at Rouse Avenue Court ordered the framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal besides DCW members Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick. The trial court had said the perusal of minutes of the meetings held on various dates by the DCW was “enough to prima facie point to a strong suspicion.

