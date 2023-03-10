Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrests three for opening fake bank accounts

The accused duped several banks by opening fake accounts and further buying cars with them and later on sold them on profits.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The accused are Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Birender Kumar Ram and Kuldeep Dahiya

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and strategic unit of the Delhi Police has arrested three people who allegedly duped several banks by opening fake accounts and further buying cars with them and later on sold them on profits, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (38), Birender Kumar Ram and Kuldeep Dahiya, defrauded banks of crores of rupees in a planned and systematic manner by exploiting the vulnerability in updating Aadhaar cards.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said a complaint was received from HDFC Bank Limited, which informed that they have identified 15 saving bank accounts opened online in the name of different persons who have availed different categories of loans from HDFC Bank and that loan amount is still outstanding whereas loan account holder is not traceable.

Further, as per their internal investigation, they found that these 15 bank accounts have been got opened by only five persons using different names, Aadhar cards, PAN cards and addresses. Upon this complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the course of the investigation, the police found out that the accused persons had recently got an SUV booked with a Mahindra showroom of Patparganj Industrial Area under a fake identity of Ramesh Verma on a false address and got the same financed from Axis Bank and that they may come on February 28 for getting the delivery. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and two of the accused — Vijay Chaudhary and Birender Kumar Ram — were nabbed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Vijay Chaudhary used to sell such fraudulently obtained vehicles to Kuldeep, who was also arrested, at 40 per cent of the total amount of showroom price of the vehicle.

“It was also revealed that they have opened more than 20 bank accounts and more than 10 cars have been sold by Vijay using this method and this fact is further being probed. It was further revealed that the Venue Car in which Kuldeep had come to receive Thar car, was also given by Vijay after getting financed on forged documents,” the DCP said.

The investigation revealed that the accused Vijay Chaudhary used to get the fake Aadhar Card prepared for targeted persons with a promise to share the booty of profit earned from the business of crime. During interrogation, accused Vijay claimed that they manipulated the system of updating details in Adhaar by replacing fingerprints of the left hand with fingerprints of the right hand and by putting coloured contact lenses in the eyes to dupe the biometric process of recognizing the retina. “These revelations are being verified,” the official added.

Everything was planned

  • Accused defrauded banks of crores of rupees in a planned and systematic manner by exploiting the vulnerability in updating Aadhaar cards
  • 15 HDFC bank accounts were opened by only five persons using different names, PAN cards and addresses
  • Accused got fake Aadhaar cards prepared for targeted persons with a promise to split the profit earned
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp