Delhi Police arrests three for opening fake bank accounts

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and strategic unit of the Delhi Police has arrested three people who allegedly duped several banks by opening fake accounts and further buying cars with them and later on sold them on profits, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (38), Birender Kumar Ram and Kuldeep Dahiya, defrauded banks of crores of rupees in a planned and systematic manner by exploiting the vulnerability in updating Aadhaar cards.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said a complaint was received from HDFC Bank Limited, which informed that they have identified 15 saving bank accounts opened online in the name of different persons who have availed different categories of loans from HDFC Bank and that loan amount is still outstanding whereas loan account holder is not traceable.

Further, as per their internal investigation, they found that these 15 bank accounts have been got opened by only five persons using different names, Aadhar cards, PAN cards and addresses. Upon this complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the course of the investigation, the police found out that the accused persons had recently got an SUV booked with a Mahindra showroom of Patparganj Industrial Area under a fake identity of Ramesh Verma on a false address and got the same financed from Axis Bank and that they may come on February 28 for getting the delivery. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and two of the accused — Vijay Chaudhary and Birender Kumar Ram — were nabbed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Vijay Chaudhary used to sell such fraudulently obtained vehicles to Kuldeep, who was also arrested, at 40 per cent of the total amount of showroom price of the vehicle.

“It was also revealed that they have opened more than 20 bank accounts and more than 10 cars have been sold by Vijay using this method and this fact is further being probed. It was further revealed that the Venue Car in which Kuldeep had come to receive Thar car, was also given by Vijay after getting financed on forged documents,” the DCP said.

The investigation revealed that the accused Vijay Chaudhary used to get the fake Aadhar Card prepared for targeted persons with a promise to share the booty of profit earned from the business of crime. During interrogation, accused Vijay claimed that they manipulated the system of updating details in Adhaar by replacing fingerprints of the left hand with fingerprints of the right hand and by putting coloured contact lenses in the eyes to dupe the biometric process of recognizing the retina. “These revelations are being verified,” the official added.

Everything was planned

Accused defrauded banks of crores of rupees in a planned and systematic manner by exploiting the vulnerability in updating Aadhaar cards

15 HDFC bank accounts were opened by only five persons using different names, PAN cards and addresses

Accused got fake Aadhaar cards prepared for targeted persons with a promise to split the profit earned

