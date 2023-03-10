Home Cities Delhi

Delhi sees 53 per cent drop in accidents on Holi

The city recorded five fatal accidents on the festival day, which was less compared to the figure of previous year that stood at nine.

People slapshed colours and celebrated Holi with great enthusiam on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE national capital saw 53% drop in the accidents reported on Holi across the national capital as compared to the last year. “On analysis and comparison of accidents that took place in 2022, which was 26, due to strict and vigil traffic arrangements in 2023, the number was reduced to 12,” a senior police official said.

The city recorded five fatal accidents on the festival day, which was less compared to the figure of previous year that stood at nine. “Five fatal accidents were reported from the city. This was against nine fatal accidents that took place in 2020, five in 2021 and nine in 2022,” the official said.

Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any mishap on the festival. According to the official, as many as 7,643 challans were made which include 559 challans for drunken driving, 698 for triple riding on two-wheeler, 3,410 for rider/pillion rider without using helmet, 312 for driving without seat belt, 215 for tinted glass and 2,449 other challans on Holi this year. 

“Special checking teams consisting 2,033 traffic police officials were stationed at different locations to take action against drunk driving, over speeding, reckless driving, dangerous driving, triple riding, minor driving, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers and other traffic offences,” the official said.

