Home Cities Delhi

Green tribunal raps Punjab National Bank for extending loan to illegal industrial unit

The bank submitted that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 crore under the mortgage of the property.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

TheNational Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulled up Punjab National Bank (PNB) for providing financial assistance of Rs 2.5 crore to an illegal industry, which was operating in a residential area of Chanakya Place area of the city.

The tribunal bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel noted that the bank without making any proper enquiry into the matter allowed a loan to the person who carried out the illegal industrial activity. 

Rejecting the bank’s request to unseal the prohibited property, the green court held that the bank “encouraged and helped” a person to “continue to commit a breach of law” in a premise which was not permissible.

“..no question arises for us to pass any order of de-sealing at the request of the bank who is guilty of providing financial assistance for carrying out illegal activity in a residential premise which was not permissible in law,” the NGT said in its order.

The background of the order is related to a complaint of the Chanakya Place Residents Welfare Association which sought the closure of several industrial units being operated without environmental clearance in residential colonies like Chanakyapuri Phase-I, Phase-II and Sitapuri of West Delhi.  

The bank submitted that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 crore under the mortgage of the property. Now the bank for the realization of dues has sold it to auction purchaser Ram Singh Fogat who has ensured that he will not carry out any illegal activity on the premises. Therefore, the bank has requested that the premises in question be directed to be de-sealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank National Green Tribunal
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp