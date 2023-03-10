L-G approves promotion of 108 assistant prosecutors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday approved the promotion of 108 Assistant Public Prosecutors as Additional Public Prosecutors, officials said. With this move, 108 out of 150 posts of Additional Public Prosecutors, lying vacant for a long in the Directorate of Prosecution of Delhi Government, stand filled, they added.

“The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been asked to regularize these promotions at the earliest,” a senior official said. The officials also expect that this decision will ensure speedier disposal of cases pending with the Directorate of Prosecution.

Saxena had directed the Services Department and Chief Secretary to take all steps to ensure promotions to improve the morale of employees and to mitigate the problems of retired government servants, according to officials. In this regard, the updation of recruitment rules for various posts has been started and steps were taken to immediately promote the deserving candidates.

