Delhi L-G refuses to allow Maya’s prosecution over ‘hurting religious beliefs’

The complaint, Chatter Singh Rachhoya, cited Mayawati’s comment on the construction of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya from UP fund.

Published: 10th March 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has refused to grant prosecution sanction against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing herself to Lord Rama, officials said on Thursday.

The request was followed by a complaint wherein the complainant accused the Bahujan Samaj Party chief of comparing herself with Lord Rama, they added. The complaint, Chatter Singh Rachhoya, cited Mayawati’s comment on the construction of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya from UP fund.

According to the officials, the complaint referred to Mayawati’s affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in which she said that if the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh can make an idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya measuring 221 metres by using government funds, then why she can not get her own idol made. 

The complainant found this while watching TV which hurt his religious sentiment since according to him, Mayawati compared herself with Lord Rama, they added. Disposing of the file the L-G has noted, “I am of the considered view that prima facie no case is made out against Ms. Mayawati.

Therefore, the request of prosecution sanction u/s 196 of CrPC 1973, is hereby rejected.” Racchoya submitted his complaint to grant prosecution sanction against the BSP chief under sections 151(A) and 295 (A) IPC to DM (West), Home Secretary, and the L-G in August 2019, officials said. The complainant further filed a complaint against Mayawati at Nangloi police station and in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Tees Hazari. 

