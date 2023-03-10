Medical infra for stroke highly inadequate, says AIIMS neurology head  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A leading neurologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday cautioned about the lack of necessary infrastructure in Indian hospitals for efficient and quick treatment of stroke patients. Padma Shri awardee and Head of Neurology and Neuroscience, AIIMS Delhi, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, flagged that brain stroke is the second most common cause of death in India with one patient succumbing to death every four minutes, despite, the Indian hospital remains inadequate in resources to deal with such cases. She further referred to the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) and said that most incidents of stroke were recorded in the country. According to Global Burden of Diseases (GBD), India bore most of the burden of stroke with 68.6 per cent incidence of stroke, 70.9 per cent of stroke deaths and 77.7 per cent Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) lost. "Stroke is the second most common cause of death in India. About 1,85,000 strokes occur every year in India with nearly one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke death every 4 minutes. The stroke burden is greater in India and more so among younger and middle-aged people.," Dr Srivastava said. While flagging the lack of necessary medical infrastructure to deal with stroke cases, she said: "Despite these alarming figures, many Indian hospitals lack the necessary infrastructure and organization required to treat stroke patients quickly and efficiently and do not deliver adequate stroke care. The stroke services across the country especially in public sector hospitals are deficient in many aspects." Dr Srivastava gave the alarming statistics while delivering a keynote address at the event titled, "Stroke care and its primary preventive methods in poor resource settings in India" held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.