NHAI fined Rs 2 crore for failing to take dust control steps

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the National Highways Authority of India to pay a fine of Rs 2 crore over its failure to take measures to control dust and plant trees along a stretch from Mukarba Chowk to Singhu border.

NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel-led bench was hearing a complaint in which it was contended that the NHAI’s construction work on the highway had resulted in the formation of dust at Khampur village in Palla Mod, and Singhola Mod. The construction authority was not following the principles of compensatory afforestation and non-compliance with the green highways policy, the NGT bench said.

It was stated that 161 trees were cut in January 2021 for the construction. About 100 four-wheelers, trucks and buses pass per minute on the highway and each vehicle generates about 404 gm of CO2 per mile, the complaint pointed out.

In the order, the tribunal said, “Remedial action may be taken expeditiously and for the past violation, we require NHAI to pay a compensation of Rs 2 crore to be deposited with the principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest force, Haryana, within one month.”

“Air pollution control norms are an essential component of sustainable development and any activity resulting in the generation of dust has to be accompanied by suitable measures which have not been taken,” the NGT said.

It also directed that the amount be utilised for restoration measures and the NHAI prepared an action plan within a month, which has to be executed within three months.

