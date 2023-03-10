OYO founder's father dies days after son's wedding, falls from Gurgugram high-rise building

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian multinational hospitality chain Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Aggarwal's father died on Friday afternoon after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Haryana's Gurugram, officials said.

According to Gurugram police, an information was received from DLF security that a person has fallen from the 20th floor of The Crest Society located in Sector 54 and the victim has been taken to Paras Hospital for treatment.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and during an inspection of the area, the person who had fallen was identified as Ramesh Prasad Agarwal. "He was declared brought dead at the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Police (east) Virendra Vij said.

The official said that they took the statement of the deceased's son, Aashish Agarwal, after which an inquest report under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was carried out. Notably, section 174 of the CrPC relates to cases of unnatural death.

As per the procedure, the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at a local hospital after which the body was handed over to the members of his family.

Meanwhile, Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo's founder, in a statement, expressed grief over the demise of his father. Ritesh wrote, "With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."

Earlier this week, 29-year-old Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures Private Limited, after which the family threw a grand reception at the five-star Taj Palace hotel in Delhi on March 7. The reception was attended by SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son, among others.

