PM putting honest leaders in jail, says Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Condemning the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the ED, the AAP on Thursday said the country is watching how PM Narendra Modi is putting honest leaders in jail by misusing central agencies.

“Manish was first arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So, today ED arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all costs by creating new fake cases every day. The public is watching and will answer,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The opposition BJP said that the arrest of ED brought true the old saying ‘you reap what you sow’. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Sisodia has been a part of a big chain of financial beneficiaries of the liquor scam. “Liquor scam of the Kejriwal government is a big scam and henceforth in every election Aam Aadmi Party will contest it will have to explain a lot to the people on Manish Sisodia’s role,” Sachdeva said.

The ED is expected to obtain a production warrant from a special PMLA court and then produce him before it on Friday seeking his custody for interrogation. Even if Sisodia gets bail in the CBI case on Friday, the ED can seek his custody. If the ED gets his custody, he will be taken to the agency’s headquarters in central Delhi for questioning and further recording of his statement and confrontation with other accused in the excise policy case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

AAP’s door-to-door campaign soon

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday announced to start a door-to-door campaign in Delhi to protest against the arrest of its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The party said that representatives from 250 Delhi wards received training at the party headquarters and the process of assembling teams for the door-to-door campaign within each ward has also been expedited. AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said the campaign will begin on March 13. Mohalla Sabhas will also be held, where the party’s MLAs will inform the public about the truth behind the arrests.

