The pizzazz of print

The premier bi-annual fashion show—the FDCIxLFW is back with a stellar list of participating labels for the Autumn-Winter 23 runway. Designers are divided into categories such as Runway and Atelier, and will be showcasing their latest prêt wear collections that will rule the trend books for the upcoming season. And when the event is all about ready-to-wear (RTW), some designers catch our attention instantly. Designer Ranna Gill, for instance, who has had an illustrious career in evolving the prêtwear scene in India.

The founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is respected in the fraternity for her global outlook that introduced the country to Indo-western fashion tailored for the modern urban woman. Ranna’s fusion wear design sensibilities are inspired by her days spent at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology, New York where she used to feed her imagination with frequent visits to Upper East Side boutiques, strolls at the Chelsea Flower Market, and her constant touch with her roots at home in India.

This ‘East meets West’ approach is visible in her past collections. This time, the designer will bring her new edit, ‘Casa dei Fiori’ at the FDCIxLFW—Ranna’s show is on March 12—inspired by floral romance and strutted by the gorgeous showstopper Karisma Kapoor on the ramp. We speak to the design powerhouse ahead of her show.

“As a brand, we are known and loved for our signature prints, and for this collection, we have curated swoon-worthy floral prints that are vibrant and dazzling. Our collection, ‘Casa dei Fiori’, literally translates to ‘House of Flowers’. Last year, I visited Italy and the landscapes where the quaint and sleepy towns dotted amid the bounties of nature captured my imagination. Flowers bear a sense of romance and feminine power to them, which I wanted to glorify through my designs,” she shares.

The designer often travels back and forth between New Delhi and New York and shares a love for exploring unknown geographies that get translated into vibrant prints. Her last FDCIxLFW showcase, ‘Casablanca Calling’ was also a reflection of that, where she celebrated the Marrakesh city of Morocco with Uzbek and Egyption motifs on luxurious textures such as metallic georgette, crispy cotton and brocade. Coming to the new collection, which is also inspired by travel and floral allure, she tells us about the design process, “From dark botanicals to cheerful coral bouquets—our floral motifs are full of life. You can expect breezy dresses, chic matching sets, extravagant ball gown skirts, and sequin gowns with intricate 3D floral embroidery. All in all, it is an elevated evening affair.”

Sharing her penchant for prints, she tells us, “We love storytelling through prints. They are great to work with. Print play can create really playful and intriguing designs. I think patterns are what make the world, so they (prints) will always have a moment in fashion.” She predicts some runway trends, “I think a lot of metallics, bold hues, and fluid silhouettes are going to be there.”

Given the fashion week is aimed at spotlighting India’s growing sartorial interest in prêtwear, she shares, “RTW fashion in India is bright and beautiful, and has merged the sensibilities of traditional attire and western staples. This has evolved into fusion silhouettes that are uniquely Indian.”

