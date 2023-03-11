BBA student ‘mistakenly’ stabbed in Mukherjee Nagar, 2 arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man ‘mistakenly’ stabbed by two delivery boys of a private company in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area following which both the accused were arrested, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Mohit (22) and Akash Dhuria (22), stabbed the victim with a knife on the left side of his back.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 8 when the victim, Sagar Malhotra, who is a student of BBA, went to Vishal market, along with his cousin Manish Srivasta, to have some food. “When they reached near LalJi Pan Shop, two unknown persons stopped them and started arguing. When they resisted, one of them stabbed the victi on left side of back and fled away,” DCP (northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

The injured was taken to a nearby hospital where he is presently being treated. Based on the complaint, the police registered an attempt to murder case and began investigating the matter.

