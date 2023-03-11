Home Cities Delhi

BJP attacks AAP’s ‘Jodi no.1’, puts up prison cell, dummies of Jain, Sisodia

Taking a jibe at AAP leaders Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia, BJP installed a  model of Tihar Jail -- showing two separate cells.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters protest against Delhi government, at Rouse Avenue, in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Cornering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the alleged liquor scam case, BJP workers on Friday protested outside AAP headquarters, in Central Delhi. Taking a jibe at AAP leaders Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia, BJP installed a  model of Tihar Jail -- showing two separate cells.

In one cell, a person is seen wearing a face mask resembling Jain and getting a foot massage. In the other cell, a person was seen sitting wearing a face mask resembling Sisodia. BJP-Delhi working president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP workers fought for the resignation of Sisodia and today the result is in front of everyone.  “The CM is next because it is Kejriwal who is the kingpin and mastermind of this entire liquor scam,” he said. 

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Kejriwal used to praise all his ministers and call them honest. But today, all of them are behind bars for corruption or forgery.” 
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP launched another poster attack. It shared a poster titled ‘Jodi No. 1’ with Sisodia’s and Jain’s faces on it.

Comments

