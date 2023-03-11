Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot gets ready for Budget on March 21

Published: 11th March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:05 AM

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday reviewed the budget preparation and also chaired a meeting with Trade & Taxes officials. The Finance Minister said, “Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government.

The revenue collections of GST and VAT combined was more than  Rs 27,000 crore in 2021-22 while this year we expect a remarkable growth. Tax evasion is a big problem in addition to tax defaulting, in any state. The government aims to have a transparent system and is continuously working on identifying defaulters.

Regular meetings with the market and trade associations are happening through outreach camps to reduce such problems.” The government informed that till February this year, a total of Rs 31,462.62 crore in taxes were collected, including Rs 26,096.79 crore from GST and Rs 5,365.83 crore from VAT. The total tax collected from petroleum products in 2022-2023 was Rs 4,169.18 crore whereas in 2021-2022, it was Rs 3,739.41 crore. 

The Delhi government identifies and takes regular action against tax defaulters.  Delhi Assembly session will start from March 17 and the Budget will be presented on March 21. 

