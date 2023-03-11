IIT showcases indigenous cutting-edge tech for Australia PM’s visit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, visited IIT Delhi on Friday and addressed the students, faculty, and staff members. On this occasion, the Australian PM witnessed some state-of-the-art technologies being developed by IIT-Delhi scientists. Addressing the gathering at IIT Delhi, Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, said, "I have been accompanied to India by more than 20 Australian business leaders from major companies. Among them are representatives from the transport, resources, finance, university, energy, architecture and design, health, commodities and information technology sectors. They have briefed me on the fruitful discussions they have had this week with Indian counterparts as part of the Australia-India CEO Forum, and the opportunities for deepening cooperation. I'm also pleased to say negotiations are underway for a full Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement - one that will open access even further." He further added, "I would like to take this opportunity to announce the appointment of Tim Thomas as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Australia-India Relations. The Prime Minister also participated in a fireside chat and answered questions from the IIT Delhi students and faculty. The session was moderated by Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The technologies which were showcased during the Australian Prime Minister's visit included: Robotic exoskeleton device for upper limb rehabilitation Robotic devices offer an innovative way of rehabilitation by applying advanced technology to facilitate faster recovery in stroke patients. Smart solutions for building energy management Solar photovoltaic generation, batteries, and electric vehicles can help reduce the amount of power purchased by a building from the utility. The focus is on the development of low-cost solutions for efficient energy management in buildings. Lignocellulosic biomass valorisation for sustainable biorefineries With a devastating pandemic lasting over two years, followed by a conflict with the world's greatest exporter of fossil resources, this has undoubtedly resulted in a global energy crisis, raising demand for alternate transportation fuel. Vanadium redox flow battery The energy generated from renewable sources often requires an intermediate energy storage system (ESS) to level the output fluctuations due to the intermittent nature of these sources. Vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) has been emerging as one of the most successful candidates, which can last for more than 20 years.