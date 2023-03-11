International drug cartel busted in Delhi, 3 foreigners held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an international narcotic drug cartel in the national capital and arrested three African origin people, an official said on Friday. The accused drug suppliers, identified as Nnamani Ahukajude (44), Franck Oumarlbrahim (40) and Chinezie (34), used to store drugs at a house in a posh colony of Greater Noida.

The cops have recovered a massive quantity of Methaqualone valued at Rs 60 crore in the international market. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that a specific tip-off was received by the Special Cell on March 4 about arriving of a Nigerian national with a consignment of Methaqualone near the petrol pump at Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram Expressway on the intervening night of March 4-5.

A trap was laid and the accused Nnamani was apprehended. Around 4.680 kg Methaqualone was found concealed in cardboard boxes, wrapped by a cloth, from his bag, which was then seized by the police. Nnamani disclosed that he was a member of the drug cartel being run by persons of African origin in Delhi/NCR. He had procured the recovered drugs from one Franck residing in Greater Noida.

Franck was nabbed on March 5 with 8 kg Methaqualone seized from his car. Franck disclosed that he had received the consignments from another Greater Noida-based drug supplier namely Chinezie, a Nigerian national who was arrested with 570 gram Methaqualone in his possession. The trio during interrogation disclosed that they would receive their consignments from a person of African origin in Greater Noida. They used to exchange drugs mostly in the area of INA Market, Vasant Kunj Mall, C-1 JanakPuri and Vikaspuri in Delhi.

“They were also smuggling drugs to Bangalore and Mumbai from Delhi-NCR. Their modus operandi is that they send their carriers to Bangalore via Ahmedabad only by long route buses via Dhaula Kuan, Delhi,” the official said. All three arrested have been staying in India without valid travel documents.

Smuggling route

Accused used to send their carriers to Bangalore via Ahmedabad, only by long-route buses, boarding from Dhaula Kuan

They never used train or flight while in possession of drugs

Carriers carry drugs in secret cavities of their bags

After delivering the consignments, carriers return to Delhi by air

