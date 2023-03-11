Home Cities Delhi

JNU reflection of India’s cultural unity, says President Droupadi Murmu

She also said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion and women empowerment.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu being presented a memento during the convocation at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Friday. A total of 948 students received their doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees during the ceremony.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Principal Scientific Advisor of the Government of India A K Sood, and JNU Chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat were among the others who attended the convocation.

Murmu said, “Students from all over the country come here to study. The university presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India amid the diversities. JNU’s attraction as a centre of learning goes beyond India.”

She also said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion and women empowerment. She added, “JNU students and faculty have made impressive contributions in fields such as education and research, politics, civil service, diplomacy, social work, science and technology, media, literature, art and culture.”

The president noted that the number of women research scholars has outnumbered men at the institute this time, terming it as an important indicator of social change. She highlighted that JNU has been at second position since 2017 under the ‘National Institutional Ranking Framework’.

TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Jawaharlal Nehru University
