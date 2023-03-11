L-G flags lapses in power subsidy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken note of some alleged lapses in providing the power subsidy to the consumers, alleging that the Delhi government did not pay any heed to statutory advice of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) where it had asked the government to consider “restricting” power subsidy only to the “poor and needy” consumers.

“The power department, in complete violation of the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR), has put DERC’s “statutory advice” in abeyance and continued with the existing power subsidy scheme without the approval of the cabinet and the financial approval despite the same involving a financial implication of Rs 316 crore,” official sources said. After taking note of the alleged discrepancies, the L-G directed the Chief Secretary for necessary action in the matter.

Earlier in 2018, the DERC had asked the Delhi government to switch to direct bank transfer for transferring power subsidy directly into the bank accounts of the consumers but the AAP government continued paying the subsidy to the private discoms. Sources said the same discrepancy was even highlighted by the Chief Secretary in its report under Rule 57 of the ToBR, submitted to LG, VK Saxena and even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Secretary, in its report, pointed out that the power department not only failed to lay the statutory advice of DERC for consideration of the LG but also the same was not placed before the cabinet for its consideration and the approval of the finance department was not taken before going ahead with the existing subsidy scheme.

The opinion of the law department of Delhi Government was also sought in the matter which opined that “neither the advice of Finance Department was obtained nor the matter was placed before Council of Ministers and therefore, this department concurs that there is material departure from the said provisions of the Rules and therefore the report may be processed in terms of Rule 57 of TOBR.” The LG said the CM may be apprised about the aforesaid lapses of the TOBR.

“The power department, GNCTD be directed to place the aforesaid statutory advice of DERC for consideration and decision of the Council of Ministers and to process it as per ToBR for final decision on DERC’s advice, preferably within 15 days,” the LG noted.

