Love triangle turns deadly: Delhi man set on fire over suspicion of affair in Chhawla

23-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by two people in the city’s Chhawla area over a suspicion that the victim was having an affair with the girlfriend of one of the accused.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 23-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by two people in the city’s Chhawla area over a suspicion that the victim was having an affair with the girlfriend of one of the accused, an official said on Friday. One of the accused who used a lighter to set the victim on fire got himself injured during the incident, said the police. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a PCR call was received in which the caller said that a woman was set on fire. On enquiry, it came to notice that two men were admitted to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital Hospital by a CAT Ambulance with burn injuries.

“Two men, identified as Dipanshu (23) and Titu (39) were found admitted in RTRM Hospital with the alleged history of burn,” the DCP said, adding both were later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The complainant among them was Dipanshu who alleged that one person Kalu poured petrol upon him 
and Titu ignited the fire with a lighter, however, the complainant got hold of Titu and he also got burnt.
Accordingly, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and nabbed the second accused person Kalu. The accused, Titu, is still admitted at the hospital. Further probe is still on, the official added.

