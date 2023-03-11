MCD to adopt AAP’s education model: Mayor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will build new schools and provide quality education to the children of Delhi on the lines of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s education model, said Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday.

Oberoi, accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, inspected the under-construction MCD school building in the Prem Nagar area of the Karol Bagh zone. She reviewed the construction and directed the officials to expedite the work so that the school building could be rendered to the public for use, said officials.

Additional Commissioner Sakshi Mittal, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Kumar Abhishek, local Councillor Runakshi Sharma and senior officers of the MCD were also present on the occasion. Oberoi said that with the construction of this school, residents, including those from the weaker section, of colonies such as Prem Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Punjabi Basti, West Patel Nagar, and Gayatri colony will get benefit and be able to send their wards to schools in their vicinity.

“This school will run in two shifts and about 1,000 children will study in one shift. The school will have a computer room, library room, science room, medical room, sports room,” she said. During the inspection, the mayor also interacted with the local people, some of whom complained about the blocking of the road due to the construction of the boundary wall of the school.

The Mayor instructed the officers to find a solution to the problem so that the residents do not face any inconvenience. “The Mayor said that on the lines of the Delhi government’s education model, MCD will also build new schools and provide quality education to the children of Delhi,” officials said.

She will continue to inspect other under-construction MCD school buildings and will assure that they are completed on time, it added.

New DJB vice-chairman

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Friday nominated AAP MLA Somnath Bharti as vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board. He is set to replace Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was sworn in as minister a day earlier.

Bharti, a former Delhi law minister, is a legislator from the Malviya Nagar constituency. He was first elected from the seat in 2013.

“Members are hereby informed that Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, is pleased to nominate Somnath Bharti, Hon’ble Member in place of Saurabh Bharadwaj as vice-chairperson in Delhi Water Board as per the provisions of Section 3(2)(i) of Delhi Water Board Act, 1998,” said Delhi Assembly Secretariat.

'People can send their wards to schools in their vicinity'

Shelly Oberoi said that with the construction of this school, residents, including those from the weaker asection, of colonies such as Prem Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Punjabi Basti and Gayatri colony will get benefit and be able to send their wards to schools in their vicinity.



