Sixty-year-old man sexually harasses seven-year-old girl in north Delhi, held 

Published: 11th March 2023 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by an elderly man in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a 60-year-old man, is a neighbour of the victim, and he has been arrested, they said.

On Wednesday night, the girl, along with her mother, came to a police station.

Her mother said that her daughter, studying in second standard, had complained that her neighbour was sexually harassing her for the past eight to 10 days, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, the man allegedly undressed her and touched her private parts.

When the girl told her mother about it, she confronted the accused and a quarrel broke out between them, police said.

Police were alerted about the quarrel at around 10:29 pm, they said. 

Based on the woman's statement recorded at the police station, a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, police said, adding he was placed under arrest.

The victim's medical examination was also carried out, they said.

