Truth has prevailed, next will be Kejriwal, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar

He said that he has come close to AAP leaders many times. “I have been involved with them since 2015 and will expose them,” he added. 

Published: 11th March 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaves from Patiala House Court in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reacting  to Manish Sisodia’s arrest, Mandoli jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that truth has prevailed and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be next. “Kejriwal is the Wazir and will be taken to task soon,” he said. He said that he has come close to AAP leaders many times. “I have been involved with them since 2015 and will expose them,” he added. 

When asked whether he had any role in the so-called excise policy scam, he said, “Mine is completely a different matter. There are 4 different issues in which I was involved with them and truth will prevail.”
Notably, just a week back, Sukesh fired a fresh salvo where he accused AAP leaders –  Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain – of being guilty in the ‘school tablet scam’.

“I have stated before that Mr. Manish Sisodia, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Satyender Jain did not spare poor children’s education and welfare. The tablet’s procurement was dropped at the last moment only because someone else was offering 20 per cent kickback to them,” he alleged.

