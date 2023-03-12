Canine horror strikes Delhi: Siblings aged 7 and 5, mauled to death by stray dogs

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a gut-wrenching and horrifying incident, siblings, aged 7 and 5, were mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the national capital's southwest area in two days.

The deceased children were identified as Anand and his younger brother Aditya, both residents of Jhuggi Sindhi Basti, Ruchi Vihar, Rangpuri, Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

Vasant Kunj police received a child missing complaint at 3 pm on March 10. Following this, the police launched an intensive search along with the child's mother.

"After two hours of searching, we found Anand's body near a wall inside a secluded place. There were multiple injuries on the body apparently caused by an animal bite," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The body was subsequently shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination.

He said further inquiries revealed that there are a lot of stray dogs inside the jungle area that regularly attack goats and pigs.

Anand was found dead with multiple bite marks and blood stains all over the place. As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the boy had injury marks on his feet, back, hips, neck and head.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory lifted some blood-stained clothes among other exhibits from the spot.

Meanwhile, before the grief of losing one child could pass on March 12, the younger sibling met with a similar fate.

Aditya accompanied by his cousin Chandan (24) had gone to answer nature's call at the same place adjoining the Jhuggi. Chandan was at some distance away from Aditya and when after some time he returned to the place where he had left him, he found Aditya with severe injuries surrounded by stray dogs.

Coincidentally, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was around the place at the time. He immediately took the injured boy in his car to Indian Spinal Injury Center, Vasant Kunj for treatment. However, the boy was declared dead at the hospital.

The post-mortem of both children has been done and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, the police officer said.

Inconsolable mother

Sushma, the inconsolable mother of the siblings said why should she live anymore. She works at a parlour and is the sole breadwinner of her family.

While speaking to The New Indian Express, it's all over for her.

They were a family of five members. Sushma, her husband and three sons. Aditya, was a Kindergarten student while Anand was in Class II.

When asked whether she has been assured any compensation, she replied, "What would I do with any money now?" Sushma asked.

The siblings' cousin sister, Suchitra was also grief-stricken.

"They (both Chandan and Aditya) had gone to answer nature's call as there was no toilet nearby. Chandan was just nearby Aditya and when he saw him afterward, he was terrified as some dogs were still attacking Aditya. He shooed them away and we immediately took Aditya to a doctor but to no avail," she said.

NEW DELHI: In a gut-wrenching and horrifying incident, siblings, aged 7 and 5, were mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the national capital's southwest area in two days. The deceased children were identified as Anand and his younger brother Aditya, both residents of Jhuggi Sindhi Basti, Ruchi Vihar, Rangpuri, Vasant Kunj in Delhi. Vasant Kunj police received a child missing complaint at 3 pm on March 10. Following this, the police launched an intensive search along with the child's mother.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "After two hours of searching, we found Anand's body near a wall inside a secluded place. There were multiple injuries on the body apparently caused by an animal bite," a senior Delhi Police officer said. The body was subsequently shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination. He said further inquiries revealed that there are a lot of stray dogs inside the jungle area that regularly attack goats and pigs. Anand was found dead with multiple bite marks and blood stains all over the place. As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the boy had injury marks on his feet, back, hips, neck and head. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory lifted some blood-stained clothes among other exhibits from the spot. Meanwhile, before the grief of losing one child could pass on March 12, the younger sibling met with a similar fate. Aditya accompanied by his cousin Chandan (24) had gone to answer nature's call at the same place adjoining the Jhuggi. Chandan was at some distance away from Aditya and when after some time he returned to the place where he had left him, he found Aditya with severe injuries surrounded by stray dogs. Coincidentally, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was around the place at the time. He immediately took the injured boy in his car to Indian Spinal Injury Center, Vasant Kunj for treatment. However, the boy was declared dead at the hospital. The post-mortem of both children has been done and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, the police officer said. Inconsolable mother Sushma, the inconsolable mother of the siblings said why should she live anymore. She works at a parlour and is the sole breadwinner of her family. While speaking to The New Indian Express, it's all over for her. They were a family of five members. Sushma, her husband and three sons. Aditya, was a Kindergarten student while Anand was in Class II. When asked whether she has been assured any compensation, she replied, "What would I do with any money now?" Sushma asked. The siblings' cousin sister, Suchitra was also grief-stricken. "They (both Chandan and Aditya) had gone to answer nature's call as there was no toilet nearby. Chandan was just nearby Aditya and when he saw him afterward, he was terrified as some dogs were still attacking Aditya. He shooed them away and we immediately took Aditya to a doctor but to no avail," she said.