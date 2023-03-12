Home Cities Delhi

Juvenile among three detained for harassing woman on Holi

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued the notice to the Delhi police and asked them to arrest the culprits after examining the video. 

Published: 12th March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi in the Paharganj area of Delhi, police said on Saturday. “Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended in the matter. All of them confessed to the incident and are residents of the nearby area of Pahar Ganj,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.  

The police said that the girl was a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj, and departed to Bangladesh on Saturday.The police have taken the action against the accused under the DP Act, however, the further course of action will be decided on the basis of the merits of the case and in accordance with the woman’s complaint, if any, the police said.

No legal action has been taken yet as the girl had not made any complaint either to the Delhi Police or to the Japanese embassy.

A police official said the accused have been bound down, which means they will have to appear before police to join the investigation whenever required.

The video, which is making rounds on social media, showed a group of men smearing colour on a woman and one of them smashed an egg on her head. 

Taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Police on Friday contacted the Japanese embassy and asked for the identification of the girl. In addition to this, the police also directed the local police officers to collect the details of the girl and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video. 

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued the notice to the Delhi police and asked them to arrest the culprits after examining the video. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holi Harrassment Juvenile
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp