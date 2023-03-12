Juvenile among three detained for harassing woman on Holi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi in the Paharganj area of Delhi, police said on Saturday. “Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended in the matter. All of them confessed to the incident and are residents of the nearby area of Pahar Ganj,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The police said that the girl was a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj, and departed to Bangladesh on Saturday.The police have taken the action against the accused under the DP Act, however, the further course of action will be decided on the basis of the merits of the case and in accordance with the woman’s complaint, if any, the police said.

No legal action has been taken yet as the girl had not made any complaint either to the Delhi Police or to the Japanese embassy.

A police official said the accused have been bound down, which means they will have to appear before police to join the investigation whenever required.

The video, which is making rounds on social media, showed a group of men smearing colour on a woman and one of them smashed an egg on her head.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Police on Friday contacted the Japanese embassy and asked for the identification of the girl. In addition to this, the police also directed the local police officers to collect the details of the girl and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued the notice to the Delhi police and asked them to arrest the culprits after examining the video.

