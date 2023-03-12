Tibetan Youth Congress members booked in Delhi for protesting against China

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against the members of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) for protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital as the latter marked the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day on March 10.

The members of TYC on Friday held a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy and raised slogans against the Chinese government's "hardline policies" and "illegal occupation of Tibet".

Sensing that things could escalate, the Delhi Police had already placed barricades around 2 km from the embassy.

More than 60 TYC activists, holding placards, were seen staging a protest near the barricades, while some of them who attempted to move towards the embassy by jumping the barricades were immediately stopped by the security personnel present there.

The police then registered an FIR under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown TYC activists.

As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by The New Indian Express, around 5.30 pm on March 10, some people started gathering around the Chinese Embassy.

"As Section 144 had already been imposed in the Chanakyapuri subdivision, we tried to inform the protestors about it that no more than 4-5 people can assemble at one point but they did not pay any heed to our requests and began raising slogans against the Chinese government's policies on Tibet," the FIR lodged on the complaint of a police officer read.

After this, the police tried to stop them, but the protestors, including women, began running in all directions, however, all were caught by the police staff and bundled into a bus and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

It was not the first time that the members of the Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest against the Chinese government. Just 10 days back on March 1, the Tibetan youths protested outside the Chinese Embassy over the proposed visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

