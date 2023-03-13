L-G inspects Yamuna floodplains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority will plant 1 lakh trees in Shastri Park area as part of plans to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains, a statement from Lieutenant Governor’s office said on Sunday.

The statement comes a day after the Lt Governor inspected the Shastri Park-Bela Farm-Garhi Mandu area of the flood plains in northeast Delhi and directed officials to clean, restore and rejuvenate the 11 km-long stretch.

Even as the DDA was instructed to immediately ensure plantation of trees, the entire 11 km stretch on the eastern bank, upstream from Shastri park to Garhi Mandu will undergo a thorough make over.

“The L-G took an on-site stock of the situation and instructed officials to immediately ensure steps to clean, restore and rejuvenate the degraded flood plains,” said officials.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority will plant 1 lakh trees in Shastri Park area as part of plans to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains, a statement from Lieutenant Governor’s office said on Sunday. The statement comes a day after the Lt Governor inspected the Shastri Park-Bela Farm-Garhi Mandu area of the flood plains in northeast Delhi and directed officials to clean, restore and rejuvenate the 11 km-long stretch. Even as the DDA was instructed to immediately ensure plantation of trees, the entire 11 km stretch on the eastern bank, upstream from Shastri park to Garhi Mandu will undergo a thorough make over. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The L-G took an on-site stock of the situation and instructed officials to immediately ensure steps to clean, restore and rejuvenate the degraded flood plains,” said officials.