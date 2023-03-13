Home Cities Delhi

L-G inspects Yamuna floodplains

Even as the DDA was instructed to immediately ensure plantation of trees, the entire 11 km stretch on the eastern bank, upstream from Shastri park to Garhi Mandu will undergo a thorough make over. 

Published: 13th March 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

One of the key areas of focus is Yamuna rejuvenation. (File Photo)

One of the key areas of focus is Yamuna rejuvenation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority will plant 1 lakh trees in Shastri Park area as part of plans to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains, a statement from Lieutenant Governor’s office said on Sunday.

The statement comes a day after the Lt Governor inspected the Shastri Park-Bela Farm-Garhi Mandu area of the flood plains in northeast Delhi and directed officials to clean, restore and rejuvenate the 11 km-long stretch.

Even as the DDA was instructed to immediately ensure plantation of trees, the entire 11 km stretch on the eastern bank, upstream from Shastri park to Garhi Mandu will undergo a thorough make over. 

“The L-G took an on-site stock of the situation and instructed officials to immediately ensure steps to clean, restore and rejuvenate the degraded flood plains,” said officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna tree plantation floodplains
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp