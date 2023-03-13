Tibetans booked for protesting outside Embassy on anniversary of uprising

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against the Tibetan Youth Congress members for protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital as the latter marked the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day on March 10.

The members held a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy and raised slogans against the Chinese government’s “hardline policies” and “illegal occupation of Tibet”.Sensing that things could escalate, the Delhi Police placed barricades around 2 km from the embassy. More than 60 TYC activists, holding placards, protested near the barricades, while some of them who attempted to move towards the embassy were immediately stopped by the security personnel.

The police then registered an FIR under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown TYC activists.As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by this newspaper, at around 5.30 pm on March 10, some people started gathering around the Chinese Embassy.

“As Section 144 was already been imposed in the Chanakyapuri subdivision, we tried to inform the protestors about it that no more than 4-5 people can assemble at one point but they did not pay any heed to our requests and began raising slogans against the Chinese government’s policies on Tibet,” the FIR lodged on the complaint of a police officer read.

The police tried to stop them, but the protestors, including women, began running, however, the police caught them and bundled into a bus which was taken to Mandir Marg Police Station.

