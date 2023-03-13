Home Cities Delhi

Two Nigerians arrested by Delhi police for duping women on pretext of marriage

On understanding that she had been cheated, she approached the police who registered an FIR under relevant section of law and began probing the matter.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Nigerians impersonating as British residents allegedly duped a 24-year-old woman of Rs 4 lakhs in the name of custom clearance.The Nigerian nationals, identified as Alex (30) and Ibeh (45), were arrested and later it was found the duo were running this syndicate from Greater Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a woman, who is a resident of President Estate, Rashtrapati Bhawan, filed a complaint alleging that she met with one person namely Aman Arora on a matrimonial site who introduced himself as marine engineer in UK.

“On February 1, the complainant received a call from someone impersonating as an officer from Mumbai Airport who said Aman Arora had been detained as he was carrying 40,000 pounds with him. After that, the said lady officer asked the complainant to pay Rs 8,500 for registration of valuable articles,” the DCP said.

The complainant made several payments amounting to Rs 4, 00,000 on different pretexts whenever asked. On understanding that she had been cheated, she approached the police who registered an FIR under relevant section of law and began probing the matter.The police found that the gang was operating from Greater Noida. The police gathered information and conducted a raid during which accused Alex was apprehended.

On sustained interrogation, Alex disclosed that he came to India on medical visa in 2020 and with the help of his associates, he cheated people by making fake marriage proposals or sending expensive gifts.

“They created fake profiles on social media in the name of persons settled in the UK using fake pictures of them. Then they contacted Indian women and after proposing them for marriage and luring them in the name of expensive gifts, they asked for money in the name of custom clearances,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nigerians Duped impersonating
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp