Two Nigerians arrested by Delhi police for duping women on pretext of marriage

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Nigerians impersonating as British residents allegedly duped a 24-year-old woman of Rs 4 lakhs in the name of custom clearance.The Nigerian nationals, identified as Alex (30) and Ibeh (45), were arrested and later it was found the duo were running this syndicate from Greater Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a woman, who is a resident of President Estate, Rashtrapati Bhawan, filed a complaint alleging that she met with one person namely Aman Arora on a matrimonial site who introduced himself as marine engineer in UK.

“On February 1, the complainant received a call from someone impersonating as an officer from Mumbai Airport who said Aman Arora had been detained as he was carrying 40,000 pounds with him. After that, the said lady officer asked the complainant to pay Rs 8,500 for registration of valuable articles,” the DCP said.

The complainant made several payments amounting to Rs 4, 00,000 on different pretexts whenever asked. On understanding that she had been cheated, she approached the police who registered an FIR under relevant section of law and began probing the matter.The police found that the gang was operating from Greater Noida. The police gathered information and conducted a raid during which accused Alex was apprehended.

On sustained interrogation, Alex disclosed that he came to India on medical visa in 2020 and with the help of his associates, he cheated people by making fake marriage proposals or sending expensive gifts.

“They created fake profiles on social media in the name of persons settled in the UK using fake pictures of them. Then they contacted Indian women and after proposing them for marriage and luring them in the name of expensive gifts, they asked for money in the name of custom clearances,” the official said.

NEW DELHI: Two Nigerians impersonating as British residents allegedly duped a 24-year-old woman of Rs 4 lakhs in the name of custom clearance.The Nigerian nationals, identified as Alex (30) and Ibeh (45), were arrested and later it was found the duo were running this syndicate from Greater Noida. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a woman, who is a resident of President Estate, Rashtrapati Bhawan, filed a complaint alleging that she met with one person namely Aman Arora on a matrimonial site who introduced himself as marine engineer in UK. “On February 1, the complainant received a call from someone impersonating as an officer from Mumbai Airport who said Aman Arora had been detained as he was carrying 40,000 pounds with him. After that, the said lady officer asked the complainant to pay Rs 8,500 for registration of valuable articles,” the DCP said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The complainant made several payments amounting to Rs 4, 00,000 on different pretexts whenever asked. On understanding that she had been cheated, she approached the police who registered an FIR under relevant section of law and began probing the matter.The police found that the gang was operating from Greater Noida. The police gathered information and conducted a raid during which accused Alex was apprehended. On sustained interrogation, Alex disclosed that he came to India on medical visa in 2020 and with the help of his associates, he cheated people by making fake marriage proposals or sending expensive gifts. “They created fake profiles on social media in the name of persons settled in the UK using fake pictures of them. Then they contacted Indian women and after proposing them for marriage and luring them in the name of expensive gifts, they asked for money in the name of custom clearances,” the official said.