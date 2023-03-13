Home Cities Delhi

When worlds meet...

Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar along with Italian tenor Matteo Bocelli about collaborating on a single composed by Amaal Mallik.

Published: 13th March 2023

Prakriti, Matteo, and Sukriti.

By Dharitri Ganguly
Express News Service

Known for their beautiful voices, the Kakar sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti, have quite a few Bollywood numbers along with independent music videos in their kitty, including Sukriti and Arijit Singh’s recent blockbuster track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. But what created a stir recently is how the sisters collaborated with the Italian tenor and pianist Matteo Bocelli, the younger son of opera icon Andrea Bocelli for the song I Miss You Amore. Composed by Amaal Mallik and written by Kunaal Vermaa, Amaal, and Matteo, the love anthem explores unique styles and is an evocative tale of love, loss, and regret. We catch up with the Kakar sisters and Matteo to know more about the collaboration.  

Tell us about the song and music video?
Prakriti  Kakar: We shot it at Karjat, just had one day to make it all happen and it was great fun. That was the first time we met Matteo and we had a lot to catch up on. Since this is a song of love, loss, and regret, our director wanted us to remember our past relationships and channelise that energy into the music video. 
Matteo Bocelli: Even if it was a quick trip of four days, I am grateful that I could visit India. Shooting music videos is one of the things that I really enjoy. It was a great experience. 

How did this collaboration happen?
Matteo: I remember I received this song from my label. I’ve always been keen to try and channelise the musical cultures of the two countries. I was so fascinated with the melody and I felt that there was a chance for me to match my voice with this track. It just required a few changes. And I am glad, in the end; all three of our voices match perfectly together.
Sukriti Kakar: This crossover between Italy and India never really happened before. 

Has there been an exchange of musical knowledge between the trio?
Prakriti: A lot. We went to Tuscany (where Matteo stays) recently. And one day after lunch, he was just playing the grand piano and we were singing so many different songs. He introduced us to some really powerful ballads and songs that we wouldn’t have probably ever heard, had we not met him. It feels amazing to think that we may not know Italian, but music binds us. 

Matteo: For me, music is an international language. Being in India was a very interesting journey for me, considering that I have grown up listening to opera and classical music and some popular musicians—like Queen is one of my favourites. This exposure has been fruitful. Not just music, but you gain knowledge from everything around you and that directly reflects in your creations.

Streaming on all major platforms

